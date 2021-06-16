News

Gambia seeks CBN’s assistance on monetary mgt

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Central Bank of Gambia (CBG) has reached out to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in fixing the Gambia’s currency glitch. The request is in addition to tapping from CBN’s wealth of experience in the management of monetary policy, information technology modernisation and cyber security control. Gambia’s Central Bank Governor, Mr. Buah Saidy, stated his mission yesterday in Abuja when he led the executive of his bank to meet with the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on a two-day visit.

The visit, he added, was deliberately undertaken by him and his colleagues to gain insight and learn from experience of Nigeria’s CBN on ways to administer CBG. He gave Emefiele a rundown of Gambia’s economy and areas he wanted the CBN to assist by way of collaboration. He said he jettisoned advice by some people to seek the assistance of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in finding solution and opted to seek assistance from Nigeria. Saidy said Nigeria’s central bank was a home coming for him and his team.

“We are brothers and we are coming from our house to the next house. During COVID- 19, we tried to survive. The Gambian economy was hit by COVID just like any other economy on the face of the earth. “Before the COVID-19, our growth was six per cent. Currently, it’s a contraction of 0.2 per cent. For 2021, because of the roll out of vaccines, lockdown, growth for 2021 is estimated at 4.1 per cent.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Audit report uncovers N18.3bn irregularities in 25 MDAs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…says 17 others failed to remit N54.6bn IGR An annual report (2018) from of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) has unearthed irregularities in award, execution and payment in procurement across 25 Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government to the tune of N18.3 billion. The AuGF’s 2018 report, which covers operations of MDAs obtained […]
News Top Stories

Obesity raises risk for premature heart disease death

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

More Australians and Americans are dying from cardiovascular disease attributable to excess weight, particularly in younger people, according to new research. The researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia, have therefore warned that this trend would continue without concerted government action that promotes behaviour change. The findings of the new study are published in […]
News

Guardiola rules out Barca return

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of returning to Camp Nou, insisting his “period as Barcelona manager is over”. Speculation over Guardiola’s future at Manchester City is beginning to intensify as he approaches the last six months of his current contract. The Spaniard has opened the door to extending his stay at Etihad Stadium, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica