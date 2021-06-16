Gambia seeks CBN’s assistance on monetary mgt

Central Bank of Gambia (CBG) has reached out to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in fixing the Gambia’s currency glitch. The request is in addition to tapping from CBN’s wealth of experience in the management of monetary policy, information technology modernisation and cyber security control. Gambia’s Central Bank Governor, Mr. Buah Saidy, stated his mission yesterday in Abuja when he led the executive of his bank to meet with the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on a two-day visit.

The visit, he added, was deliberately undertaken by him and his colleagues to gain insight and learn from experience of Nigeria’s CBN on ways to administer CBG. He gave Emefiele a rundown of Gambia’s economy and areas he wanted the CBN to assist by way of collaboration. He said he jettisoned advice by some people to seek the assistance of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in finding solution and opted to seek assistance from Nigeria. Saidy said Nigeria’s central bank was a home coming for him and his team.

“We are brothers and we are coming from our house to the next house. During COVID- 19, we tried to survive. The Gambian economy was hit by COVID just like any other economy on the face of the earth. “Before the COVID-19, our growth was six per cent. Currently, it’s a contraction of 0.2 per cent. For 2021, because of the roll out of vaccines, lockdown, growth for 2021 is estimated at 4.1 per cent.”

