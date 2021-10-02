Travel & Tourism

Gambia tourism needs to leverage on data collection for growth, Saine

The Gambia, which is otherwise known as the Smiling Coast of Africa, is one of the countries in the west coast of Africa with a thriving tourism sector. Though it has witnessed a downward trend in recent years, however, it has rebounded since the coming of the new democratic government led by President Adama Barrow. With the coming of Barrow, the country has witnessed a new momentum, with the Gambia Tourism Board under Adama Njie, redrawing the tourism graph and making all possible efforts to bring the tourists back to the coast.

That too has suffered as a result of COVID – 19 pandemic, which has affected international travels. As the country looks to recovering and jumpstarting its tourism sector again, one of its seasoned tourism operators and hoteliers, Arafang Saine, has charged his country’s tourism authority and government to inject new ideas to its tourism recovery plan, with particular attention to data collection as this would enable it gauge the pulse of the sector in terms of its performance. According to him, ‘‘an injection of new ideas is needed to revive the Gambia’s hospitality industry through data collection.

Granted that COVID – 19 pandemic has drastically and continued to affect the travel industry, however, a progressive marketing strategy could have saved this lucrative industry from total shutdown. ‘‘Gambia competes for the same source markets with Cape Verde, Ghana, Senegal and possibly Morocco. The data below highlights how some of these countries in comparison to Gambia’s travel industry, have adapted their strategy to attract and maintain a percentage of its leisure tourists:

