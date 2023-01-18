The Gambia’s Vice President, Badara Alieu Joof is dead.

This announcement was made by the president, Adama Barrow who said he died after short illness in India.

He took to his twitter page to make the announcement to the people of Gambia while expressing how sad the death of Badara Alieu Joof.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...