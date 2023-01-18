News

Gambia’s Vice President, Badara Alieu Joof, Is Dead

Posted on

 

 

The Gambia’s Vice President, Badara Alieu Joof is dead.

This announcement was made by the president, Adama Barrow who said he died after short illness in India.

He took to his twitter page to make the announcement to the people of Gambia while expressing how sad the death of Badara Alieu Joof.

 

 

