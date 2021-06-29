Gambling: Gun-wielding students ground Abeokuta over colleagues’ death

Metro & Crime

Hell was let loose yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State when students of two public secondary schools engaged one another in a violent attack over the death of two of their colleagues during a gambling competition.

The incident involved senior school students of the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Saje area and students of Ilugun High School located within the Federal Housing Estate (FHE), Elega.

 

The fight lasted several hours. It was learnt that the students of BBHS invaded the Ilugun High School with various dangerous weapons, including guns, cutlasses, broken bottles and assorted charms to avenge the death of their colleagues, allegedly stabbed to death last week.

 

The incident paralysed commercial activities and vehicular movements in parts of the state capital. Shop owners, who had  earlier opened for business, hurriedly closed down and scampered for safety, while vehicles and commuters also deserted the area for fear of being attacked.

 

A witness told the New Telegraph that the students shot sporadically in different directions and chanted anti-management songs to warn the principal and teachers of the school to stay off.

 

One of the shop owners in the area, who managed to return after security operatives had taken over, explained that the students of the two schools were last week involved in gambling.

 

According to her, the BBHS students won massively at the expense of their Ilugun counterparts. She said: “The gambling, however, degenerated into a conflict, wherein two BBHS students were stabbed with broken bottles.

 

“One of the stabbed BBHS students died last Friday, while the second one died yesterday (Sunday).

 

But the students of BBHS were not happy about the incident; that was why they came out in violent protest against students of Ilugun High School today (yesterday).”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. Oyeyemi said the command had deployed security operatives to the area to restore sanity

