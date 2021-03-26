Gambo reads riot act to naval officers, threatens to sack those found wanting

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo has warned all naval personnel to be mindful of their dealings, saying that he would not hesitate to throw out any personnel found to be colluding with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers and barons, bandits or armed robbers.

He, however, assured them that any personnel that exhibit high integrity and positive attributes that portray the Nigerian Navy in good light shall be rewarded handsomely. Speaking at the Central Naval Command yesterday during his official visit to the command, Gambo who advised the naval personnel to be conscious of their integrity stated that the desire of the Nigerian Navy was to achieve the desired transformation in line with the presidential directive. Promising to improve on theeffortsof hispredecessors, Gambosaidhewouldstriveto achieve Nigerian Navy’s policydirectionandothermatters needed to push the Nigerian Navy to significantly ameliorate the security situation in the nation’s maritime environment. He said: “Our intention is to improve on the efforts of our predecessors and to achieve our policy direction and other matters needed to push the Nigerian Navy to significantly ameliorate the security situation in the nation’s maritime environment and to achieve urgent positive security transformation in the national maritime domain in line with presidential directives.

Like this: Like Loading...