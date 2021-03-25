Gambo reads riot act to Naval officers

…threatens to sack personnel found wanting

Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa

The new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awaal Gambo has told naval personnel to be mindful of their dealings warning that he will not hesitate to throw out any personnel found to be colluding with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers, barons, bandits or armed robbers.

He, however, assured that any personnel that exhibits high integrity and positive attributes that portray the Nigerian navy in good sight shall be rewarded handsomely.

Speaking at the Central Maval Command on Thursday morning

during his official visit to the Command, the naval boss, who advised the naval personnel to be conscious of their integrity, stated that the desire of the Nigerian navy was to achieve the desired transformation in line with the presidential directive.

Promising to improve on the efforts of his predecessors, Gambo stated that he will strive to achieve Nigerian navy’s policy direction and other matters needed to push the Nigerian navy to significantly ameliorate the security situation in the nation’s maritime environment.

Like this: Like Loading...