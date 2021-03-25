News

Gambo reads riot act to Naval officers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…threatens to sack personnel found wanting

Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa

The new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awaal Gambo has told naval personnel to be mindful of their dealings warning that he will not hesitate to throw out any personnel found to be colluding with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers, barons, bandits or armed robbers.
He, however, assured that any personnel that exhibits high integrity and positive attributes that portray the Nigerian navy in good sight shall be rewarded handsomely.
Speaking at the Central Maval Command on Thursday morning
during his official visit to the Command, the naval boss, who advised the naval personnel to be conscious of their integrity, stated that the desire of the Nigerian navy was to achieve the desired transformation in line with the presidential directive.
Promising to improve on the efforts of his predecessors, Gambo stated that he will strive to achieve Nigerian navy’s policy direction and other matters needed to push the Nigerian navy to significantly ameliorate the security situation in the nation’s maritime environment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Covid-19: CBN disburses N149.21bn TCF to 316,869 beneficiaries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwuyen and Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed disbursing a total sum of N149.21 billion to 316,869 beneficiaries of the Targeted Credit Facility, a facility created to curtail the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on households. From the initial amount of N150 billion, the bank increased TCT to N300 billion. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to woo British investors, seek direct investment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today lead members of the state’s Executive Council to persuade British investors and policy makers in a new push to attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria and the state in particular.   Besides, Sanwo-Olu will present business opportunities in the country and the significance of investing in Lagos […]
News

NCPC to reintroduce prayer, fasting in Jerusalem

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has revealed that Nigerian Pilgrims would embark on a one-day spiritual session of prayer and fasting during their visit to Jerusalem. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pamwo made this known during a media parley yesterday in Abuja, also reiterated the commission’s resolve to ensure three days mandatory […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica