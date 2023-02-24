Sports

Game against Egypt more tactical than Senegal – Bosso

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Charles Ogundiya

Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso, has said the 1-0 victory against host, Egypt at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations was more tactical for him and his boys than the 1-0 loss the team suffered against Senegal in the opening game of the competition.

Nigeria put themselves back into reckoning with the win as the team battle for a slot in the quarterfinal and hopefully get one of the four tickets allocated to Africa for the FIFA U-20 World Cup later in the year.

 

Solomon Agbalaka headed in from a corner in the last 20 minutes to give the seven times champions all there points against a wasteful Young Pharaohs who created numerous chances in the Group A clash. “Wednesday’s match was full of tactics, more than the Senegal match,” Bosso said after the match.

“The Egyptian national team is very good and they had many opportunities, but they did not take advantage of them. “But in the end, football is changing and most of the time you cannot predict the result.

“The result is very important and I don’t think I can say more than that. We focused a lot on winning and we achieved what we wanted.” The seven-time champions of the U-20 AFCON will be seeking another opportunity to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Bosso added: “Our main goal is to reach the World Cup, and we strive hard to achieve this goal.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Arsenal go seven points clear, Man City hopes damaged by Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

      Arsenal head into 2023 with a formidable seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a 4-2 win at Brighton, while Manchester City’s title defence suffered a major setback as Everton snatched a 1-1 draw against the champions on Saturday. Mikel Arteta’s side powered to a fifth successive league victory […]
Sports

Enyimba’s coach hails players for Nasarawa win

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Coach Fatai Osho of Enyimba International FC has hailed his players’ performance after they bagged a second win on the road at Nasarawa United in a Match Day 8 encounter in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday. An own goal from Abdullahi Abubakar and a well-taken penalty by Cyril Olisema helped the 8-time […]
Sports

Basketball: NOC to approach IOC over FIBA’s position on Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is set to approach the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the stance of FIBA on the basketball crisis in the country.   Last month, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development decided to withdraw the country from international basketball while FIBA has threatened to ban Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica