Game against Egypt more tactical than Senegal – Bosso

Charles Ogundiya

Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso, has said the 1-0 victory against host, Egypt at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations was more tactical for him and his boys than the 1-0 loss the team suffered against Senegal in the opening game of the competition.

Nigeria put themselves back into reckoning with the win as the team battle for a slot in the quarterfinal and hopefully get one of the four tickets allocated to Africa for the FIFA U-20 World Cup later in the year.

Solomon Agbalaka headed in from a corner in the last 20 minutes to give the seven times champions all there points against a wasteful Young Pharaohs who created numerous chances in the Group A clash. “Wednesday’s match was full of tactics, more than the Senegal match,” Bosso said after the match.

“The Egyptian national team is very good and they had many opportunities, but they did not take advantage of them. “But in the end, football is changing and most of the time you cannot predict the result.

“The result is very important and I don’t think I can say more than that. We focused a lot on winning and we achieved what we wanted.” The seven-time champions of the U-20 AFCON will be seeking another opportunity to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Bosso added: “Our main goal is to reach the World Cup, and we strive hard to achieve this goal.”

Like this: Like Loading...