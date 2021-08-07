Game of Thrones adversely affected my mental health –Kit Harington

English actor and producer, Kit Harington, has opened up about struggle with mental health after starring in HBO drama series, Game of Thrones. Harington revealed this in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, saying that the intense violent show took an emotional toll on him, so much that it directly affected his mental health. “I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest,” Harington shared. “I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years.”

The 34-year-old star revealed he took a one-year-break after the show ended in 2019 and it was the best decision especially on his path to recovery. According to multiple reports, the actor checked into a mental health and wellness facility after the show to deal with some ‘personal issues’. Hrington starred as Jon Snow in the HBO series that ran for eight seasons.

Like this: Like Loading...