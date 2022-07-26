Metro & Crime

Gaming company partners LCDA, Queen AIRA, on youth empowerment, employment

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

A gaming company, Green Lotto, has partnered Abimbola Abayomi, Queen AIRA, 13th Nigerian Queen, and Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA in Lagos, to create employment and empowerment opportunities for youths in the local council development area (LCDA).

 

At a programme titled ‘Social Inclusion Project Youth Empowerment’, Green Lotto rolled out the red carpet to welcome over 1000 youths at Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA, where the empowerment programme took place. The head, Brand & Marketing of Green Lotto Nigeria, Mr, Imoudo Asekhame, said that, “The Social Inclusion Programme by Queen AIRA in partnership with Green Lotto is a CSR initiative aimed at creating an enabling environment for the youths to realise their dreams and aspirations by giving them the opportunities to thrive and prosper.

 

“We recognise the importance of social inclusion at all levels of society, this is why we embark on initiatives like this to raise the bar of empowerment and support the overall empowerment of the youth.

“Green Lotto will leverage on the youth empowerment cause of this laudable initiative to help address various aspects of the Nigerian youth’s life such as the  issue of “youth unemployment” in order to support the government’s efforts by investing in empowerment, and employment of the youths towards sustainable national development.

 

“The significance of this event taking place here today is not lost on us because we know how passionate the honourable chairman is in the area of education, youth empowerment, healthcare delivery and skills acquisition for the people of Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA. Your various social intervention programmes are very well noted and are indeed worthy of emulation”.

The event had in attendance, Chairman, Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA, Hon Rasaq Olusola Ajala, and members of his Executive Council. Ajala said,”This empowerment programme is an eye opener for other organisations in this LCDA, it is inspiring and worthy of emulation. We will proudly support programmes that readily empower our youths and take our youths off the street and give them a meaningful life.”

 

The Queen AIRA remarked that, “As a brand ambassador for Green Lotto, I can tell you that the organisation is driven by the philosophy of “progressing with the people”, through investments, footprint, and making socio-economic impact.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man who raped 7-year-old girl says he did it only twice

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Okpoko based trader, near Onitsha, Anambra State, simply identified as Ejike, last Saturday in his shop, raped a seven year old girl, (names withheld) who was sent on an errand by her mother. Father of the girl, Mr Uka Kalu Agwu, said that, “on the fateful day being Saturday, at about 9pm, my daughter […]
Metro & Crime

Sponsored attacks on Correctional Centres in Nigeria

Posted on Author Inwalomhe Donald

Inwalomhe Donald   Of late, there had been series of sponsored attacks on military, police and correctional centres facilities.   The gory attacks on police stations and other government institutions are launched to strike fear and embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari. There have been more attacks on military and police facilities than correctional centres.   The […]
Metro & Crime

16 suspected cultists nabbed in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Police have arrested 16 suspected cultists on a revenge mission at Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State. The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal Bagega, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the command. Bagega explained that the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism teams of the command, in collaboration with vigilantes, stormed Oko-Olowo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica