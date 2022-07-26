Gaming company partners LCDA, Queen AIRA, on youth empowerment, employment

A gaming company, Green Lotto, has partnered Abimbola Abayomi, Queen AIRA, 13th Nigerian Queen, and Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA in Lagos, to create employment and empowerment opportunities for youths in the local council development area (LCDA).

At a programme titled ‘Social Inclusion Project Youth Empowerment’, Green Lotto rolled out the red carpet to welcome over 1000 youths at Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA, where the empowerment programme took place. The head, Brand & Marketing of Green Lotto Nigeria, Mr, Imoudo Asekhame, said that, “The Social Inclusion Programme by Queen AIRA in partnership with Green Lotto is a CSR initiative aimed at creating an enabling environment for the youths to realise their dreams and aspirations by giving them the opportunities to thrive and prosper.

“We recognise the importance of social inclusion at all levels of society, this is why we embark on initiatives like this to raise the bar of empowerment and support the overall empowerment of the youth.

“Green Lotto will leverage on the youth empowerment cause of this laudable initiative to help address various aspects of the Nigerian youth’s life such as the issue of “youth unemployment” in order to support the government’s efforts by investing in empowerment, and employment of the youths towards sustainable national development.

“The significance of this event taking place here today is not lost on us because we know how passionate the honourable chairman is in the area of education, youth empowerment, healthcare delivery and skills acquisition for the people of Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA. Your various social intervention programmes are very well noted and are indeed worthy of emulation”.

The event had in attendance, Chairman, Odi Olowo / Ojuwoye LCDA, Hon Rasaq Olusola Ajala, and members of his Executive Council. Ajala said,”This empowerment programme is an eye opener for other organisations in this LCDA, it is inspiring and worthy of emulation. We will proudly support programmes that readily empower our youths and take our youths off the street and give them a meaningful life.”

The Queen AIRA remarked that, “As a brand ambassador for Green Lotto, I can tell you that the organisation is driven by the philosophy of “progressing with the people”, through investments, footprint, and making socio-economic impact.”

