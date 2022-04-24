GamrX coming boosts Africa’s e-sports market

Africa’s leading esports organization, Gamr has made history with the successful hosting of the first edition of GamrX, giving boost to Esports in the continent. It is a historic tournament created to showcase the skills of African esports players.

Gamr is a web/mobile esports and gaming platform that uses technology to aggregate the African gaming eco-system and break barriers to global tournament access.

A cash prize pool of $15,000 was on the line as esports players from 10 countries converged at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, Nigeria to compete against each other in FIFA22, Mortal Kombat 11, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and Red Bull Kumite featuring Streetfighter.

There were several qualifying rounds held across the participating nations which included Cote d’ Ivoire, Tanzania, Benin Republic, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, Algeria, and Nigeria. The finale was an experience like never before as Esports was fused with African pop culture.

Performances from famous African artists like BNXN and Blaqbonez thrilled the crowd present at the event as well as those that were streaming it live. GamrX was an event that was crowned with great knockouts, takedowns, counterattacks, and finishes that will definitely live long in the hearts of those present.

As expected, the winners of the different tournaments were from different countries with Tanzania winning the FIFA22, Cote D’ Ivoire winning the Streetfighter battle and Nigeria winning the Call of Duty battle.

