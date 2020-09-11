Metro & Crime

Gana: Ortom appeals to army to release 40 other hostages

*Also confiscated cars, documents

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Friday appealed passionately to the Nigeria Army to release the other 40 repented youths being held in their custody to continue with the amnesty programme they were to be part of last Tuesday.

The 40 youths were arrested and whisked away to an unknown destination by the military shortly after their militant leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, was picked up and killed same day.

Governor Ortom, who briefed the media shortly after a meeting of the state security council at the Government House in Makurdi, said where there is need to prosecute them civil ways should be adopted and not the military.

“It is the resolve of this expanded state security council meeting that the repented youths who were arrested by the military should be released so that they will continue from where they were coming to receive the amnesty and we’re arrested.

“Where there is need to prosecute them, civil ways should be used and not the military”.

Ortom also appealed for the release of confiscated official car belonging to the Katsina-Ala Local Government Chairman and documents seized by the military men as they were important in the discharge of the official functions of the chairman.

He announced that the amnesty programme will continue, adding that government has decided to extend it beyond Sankera axis of the state to embrace all other criminals who are willing to denounce their criminality so as to provide an enduring peace for the development of the state.

