Gana: Our lives are in danger, Benue Rep member cries out

A member of the House of Representatives representing Logo/Ukum/Katsina-Ala, Dr. Richard Gbande has cried out that his life is in danger following his involvement in negotiating for the surrender of killed gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, by men of the Nigeria Army.

Beside him, Dr. Gbande also alleged that the lives of other political, religious and traditional leaders in the area who played active roles in the matter were also not safe.

The federal lawmaker, who spoke with journalists in Makurdi Tuesday, expressed deep concern that the impression in his constituency was that they betrayed the repentant militants.

Dr. Gbande, who was visibly angry, said: “The way Gana was killed my the military has created the impression that we lured him out and handed over to his killers. It is sad because our youths will not believe whatever we tell them anymore.

“As it is, we are also scared for our safety in our constituency because the people are not happy with what happened. If the military had caught him in the bush it would have been a different story but the fact that we the political, religious and traditional leaders ensured that he embraced the amnesty and in doing that he got killed by the military the impression out there is that we sold him out which is completed untrue.”

He described the death of Gana as extra judicial killing, adding that even though he had been consistent in condemning the reign of terror Gana unleashed on the communities, extra-judicial killing of a repented militant cannot be condoned.

