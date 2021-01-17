Gana’s boys in military uniforms attack Benue community, kill three farmers, burn houses

*Two arrested, weapons recovered

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Barely four months after military forces killed the notorious militia leader in Benue State, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana, his lieutenants, clad in military uniforms, on Friday came out from their hideouts and attacked Senga village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area killing three farmers.

The armed militants were also reported to have set ablaze many houses throwing scores of residents including women and children homeless.

Several people were said to have deserted the affected communities to areas considered to be safe for refuge.

Security Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, Colonel Paul Hemba (rtd), who briefed newsmen on the incident in Makurdi Sunday said, the militants also invaded Dyom Village close to Senga where they also burnt down many houses.

“The militia boys were in military uniforms and they attacked Senga village on Friday killing three people they also burnt down many houses,” he said.

Colonel Hemba said two of them were swiftly arrested through the joint efforts of the men of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies with sophisticated weapons in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

