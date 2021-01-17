Metro & Crime

Gana’s boys in military uniforms attack Benue community, kill three farmers, burn houses

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Two arrested, weapons recovered

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Barely four months after military forces killed the notorious militia leader in Benue State, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana, his lieutenants, clad in military uniforms, on Friday came out from their hideouts and attacked Senga village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area killing three farmers.
The armed militants were also reported to have set ablaze many houses throwing scores of residents including women and children homeless.
Several people were said to have deserted the affected communities to areas considered to be safe for refuge.
Security Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, Colonel Paul Hemba (rtd), who briefed newsmen on the incident in Makurdi Sunday said, the militants also invaded Dyom Village close to Senga where they also burnt down many houses.
“The militia boys were in military  uniforms and they attacked Senga village on Friday killing three people they also burnt down many houses,” he said.
Colonel Hemba said two of them were swiftly arrested through the joint efforts of the men of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies with sophisticated weapons in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2019 Budget: NGO demands Details of Constituency Projects from A’Ibom Assembly 

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A non- governmental organisation, Policy Alert, has challenged the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to provide details of constituency projects embarked upon by its members during the 2019 fiscal year. The demand was made in a communique issued at the end of the community forum on the 2019  budget implementation forum organised by Policy […]
Metro & Crime

Bobi reserve: Niger gives Fulani herdsmen condition for admittance

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

As part of efforts at developing the Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, the state government has disclosed it will admit only herders who have productive and genuine intents into the grazing reserve. The government over the weekend said during a stakeholders meeting with the Fulani Herdsmen organised to boost […]
Metro & Crime

Coronavirus: Kwara’s test centre operational soon, says govt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

*State explains COVID-19 data Kwara State now has a coronavirus testing centre which would be fully operational very soon, just as the state government commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its support and the health workers for their immeasurable sacrifice. Noting that lack of a testing centre had been a major setback, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica