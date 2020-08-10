Ganduje: All returning students to undergo COVID-19 test

KANO Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that all the 27,445 returning secondary school students in the state, who would be writing their final examinations this month, are to undergo COVID-19 test and screening before being admitted into the schools.

Governor Ganduje, who at the weekend said the state was on the verge of winning the fight against the pandemic, added that all hands must still be on the deck to ensure that the battle was finally won.

Represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the governor spoke while flagging off the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), facemasks and others to 538 public and private schools ahead of the resumption today.

Gawuna called on the residents to ensure strict adherence to the laid down protocols outlined by health experts in order to completely overcome the menace in the state. He said the government had made the use of facemasks mandatory not only in schools, but in the state as a whole, noting also that it would soon commence its enforcement.

He called on frontline workers, principals and eachers, to judiciously put to use the materials given to them to curb the spread of the disease among the students.

The deputy governor also pledged to seek the approval of the governor to ensure the inclusion of teaching and non-teaching staff of private schools in the distribution of palliatives in the state.

Similarly, Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said all students would be subjected to screening and hand washing exercises, hence the need for the provision of necessary materials to ensure that nothing was taking for granted.

His counterpart, Commissioner of Environment, Kabir Getso, also said that as at now, his ministry had fumigated and disinfected over 100 schools in the state. Earlier, Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, said Kano State was the only state in the federation that took the responsibility of distributing the items to the schools that had met the requests of the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

