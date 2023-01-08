Ganduje announces completion of Tiga 10MW Hydro Power plant

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that the Tiga 10 Megawatts Hydro Power Station has been completed and ready for pre-commissioning test.

The governor during his recent pre – commissioning test visit to the Tiga Power Plant and Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant, he expressed his satisfaction and commended the efforts of the State Independent Power Company (KHEDCO) contactors as well as other stakeholders.

As designed, the 10 megawatts power generated from Tiga Station would take care of Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant and the Kano metropolitan street lights.

Governor Ganduje said: “With this, our water issue will be dealt with decisively. So also are the problems associated with street lights soon.

“While this project will be commissioned on January 29, 2023, we are still on a similar project at the Challawa Godge Dam, where we are generating 6 Megawatts.

“For the generation and distribution of energy, the state government established an Independent Power Company (IPC), as law stipulates. We came up with Kano Hydro and Energy Development Company (KHEDCO), a limited liability company.”

He continued: “All the two needed licences for operations were secured from June 2021 from National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for power generation and distribution.

“In the next few weeks, the power generated from Tiga will be evacuated to Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant. As all evacuation lines from Tiga to Tamburawa are fully completed,” he said, adding that the power will be generating at 33KV and transmitting at 33KV.

Governor Ganduje further assured all that he would do all his best to see that he leaves indelible legacies in all spheres of human endeavours before his second tenure ends on May, 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, KHEDCO, Eng. Hadiza Ahmed Tukur has explained that the Tiga Hydo Power Plant has two generators. “One is vertical and it will generate 8 megawatts of power. The other is horizontal which will also generate 2 megawatts of power making a total of 10 megawatts. So that is why we call it Tiga 10MW Hydro Power Generation Station, so everything is being completed.

“Pre-commissioning tasks are ongoing. Fifty per cent of the pre-commissioning task is being completed, which means we have two major outstanding works. The first one is the NEMSA Certification (Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency), which is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Power and whenever electric appliances for public use is going to be used, be it transmission line, generation, substation, anything, they have to come and certify it and give certification,” Engr. Tukur said

