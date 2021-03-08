Ganduje: APC has registered 2.5m members in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Registration/Revalidation exercise continues across the country, Kano State says it has recorded about 2.5 members so far, with the call to the National Headquarters of the party to give them more registers.

At the sixth stakeholders meeting conveyed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, since the start of the exercise, which held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Sunday, Ganduje commended the efforts of all the stakeholders who played one role or the other in making sure that, Kano excels in the exercise.

“We are all aware how the first set of 100 registers sent per a polling unit was exhausted. And how the second set of 200 per polling units is also being exhausted in the exercise,” he said.

Governor Ganduje said what they want during the registration exercise, is: “…inclusiveness at the optimal level. There should be no marginalisation. Register all those who wish to be registered as bonafide members of our great party. That is part of the wisdom why we have been succeeding as a party in the state.”

He further reminded that, what is needed is an authentic list of party membership, emphasising that: “We want a quality exercise. An authentic membership, that is reliable.”

