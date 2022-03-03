Ganduje appoints Dangote, Abdussamad as Zakkat C’ttee members

Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu and Aminu Dantata to the reconstituted Zakkat and Hubsi Commission. The development followed the reconstituted the Board of Kano Zakkat and Hubsi Commission with Ibrahim Mu’azzam Maibushira as Executive Chairman.

The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said this at the end of the State Council Meeting at Government House, Kano. AbdulMutallab Ahmed will serve as Commissioner I, with Lawi Sheikh Atiq is Commissioner II of the body. Others are the representatives of the five Emirate Councils, representatives of the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Religious Affairs, as well as Kurmi, Rimi, Kwari and Singer markets, respectively. Garba also announced that the council has approved the establishment of the Committee for Screening of International Islamic Organizations.

