Ganduje appoints Kwankwaso’s father as kingmaker

In what looks more of a reconciliation move in the long rivalry that ensued between former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and his successor Dr. Umar Ganduje, the governor has appointed Kwankwaso’s father, Musa Sale, as a kingmaker of Karaye Emirate Council. Kwankwaso, a long time political ally turned rival to Ganduje, opposed the creation of the four new emirates in the state and subsequent dethronement of the former emir, Muhammadu Sanusi, who he appointed in 2014.

The governor, had on December 5, 2019, against all odds, signed into law a bill for the creation of four new emirates in the state, a day after the bill was unanimously passed by the state’s lawmakers.

The new law was followed with the creation of the new emirates with first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi, with the state now having five emirates, including the Kano Emirate formerly headed by Mr Sanusi. On Thursday, a statement from Karaye Emirate Council’s Information Officer, Haruna Gunduwawa, said the Mr Saleh- Kwankwaso, who held the traditional title of ‘Makaman Karaye’, will be officially turbaned as kingmaker on Friday among others four appointees.

