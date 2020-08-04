News

Ganduje appoints outgoing BUK VC pro-chancellor of state varsity

KANO Kano State Governor, Dr. bdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, as pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

 

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Bello, a professor of mathematics, who earned his doctorate in 1988 from the University of Arkansas, was with immediate effect.

 

He won a federal scholarship for exceptional performance during his undergraduate studies at BUK and emerged the best graduating student in the university while also winning the Alhaji Aminu Dantata Prize.

 

His name was included in the Graduating School Dean’s List for obtaining ‘A’ in all courses during his PhD programme in 1988 at the University of Arkansas.

 

Professor Bello had held several academic leadership positions in the university, including Head, Department of Mathematical Sciences, 1991 to 1999; Dean, Faculty of Science, 1995-1999; and Director, Centre for Information Technology, 2003-2007; Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, 2009-2010; and two term Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Academics), which makes him the first and longest Deputy Vice-Chancellor in the history of BUK. Governor Ganduje also approved the renaming of the dualised Maiduguri Road-CBN Quarters- Zaria Road after the pioneer Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of Northwest University (now Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Mallam Sule Yahaya Hamma. Hamma, a graduate of political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, worked in various capacities in the Kano State government, including Head of Political and Economic Affairs Division, Cabinet Office, before his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) from 1979-1983.

 

He was awarded with the National Honour of Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR) in 1983.

