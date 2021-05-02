Metro & Crime

Ganduje approves 65 years retirement age for teachers, others

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the implementation of 65 years as retirement age for teachers and lecturers working with the state’s higher institutions.
The governor announced this during an award night organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Saturday in Kano to mark the 2021 May Day.
The governor also announced the approval of 40 years as the service retirement years for teachers and lecturers across the state’s tertiary institutions.
According to him: “The Federal Government has since approved this for teachers and lecturers working with them, hence, teachers in Kano State are also not to be left behind.
“Therefore, our teachers and lecturers as from now, they will also start to enjoy such retirement age from 60-65, and years of service from 35-40 like the federal workers are enjoying.”
The governor also presented a letter of permanent and pensionable appointment to a young lady who lost her legs while serving as a temporary staff at the Hotoro Health Clinic for 15 years.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Kano  State chapter of the NLC, Mr Kabir Ado-Minjibir said the awardees were honoured for their hardworking and adherence to the Civil Service rules and regulations.

Reporter

