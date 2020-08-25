Ganduje approves N489.2m for 29,126 students’ SSCE registration fee

The Kano State g ove r n m e n t has approved the sum of N489,258,000 million as registration fee for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for 29,126 students of the state.

The approval came in preparation for the 2020 SSCE examinations, in which the sponsored students would also sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) or the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) examinations. A statement yesterday by the Chief Public Relations Officer,

Kano State Ministry of Education, Ali Yusuf, said the approval followed three submissions by the Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi- Sa’idu Kiru, to the State Executive Council. He said considering the submissions, the state government had considered Option C out of three options proposed by the ministry for the sponsorship of the students.

“Under this category, the state government is to sponsor the registration fees of 29,126 students that obtained five credits and above including Mathematics and English in the Qualifying Examinations at the cost of N489,258,000,” the statement said in part.

“While congratulating the students for their performance, the commissioner urged them to reciprocate the government’s gesture by ensuring that they pass their NECO and NBAIS examinations in flying colours.

