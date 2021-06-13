News

Ganduje backs Ohanaeze for one Nigeria

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano Comment(0)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed deep happiness at the open positions of the apex Igbo socio – cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s belief in a united Nigeria.

 

Ganduje, who made this known Saturday, at a reception to formally welcome three governorship candidates and 27 State assembly members of the Kwankwasiya (PDP) , who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), also called for a national Conference for all the Igbo speaking persons to discuss one Nigeria.

 

He said: “The position taken by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked all rumors, speculations and fears of the imminent break of Nigeria as championed by a very disgruntled element’s amongst the Igbo speaking Nationalities.

 

“Our diversity is the source of our unity and strength and that could not be used to break the Country, because God in his wisdom knows why he created us as such, he would have created us one single tribe.

 

“It is high time that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo called for a conference of all Igbo speaking nationalities to discuss one united Nigeria.” Governor Ganduje also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of the new Service Chiefs saying their commitment to total and final peace in Nigeria is a source of pride.

 

The three former governorship candidates who defected to APC were of GNP, PRP and PDP in Kano State, AA Zaura, Salihu Sagir Takai and Risqua Murtala Muhammad in that order with 27 State Kwankwasiyya members.

 

Giving reasons for his defection, a Kwankwasiyya member from Ogun State, Ambassador Olorunmi Femi, said he was going out of Kwankwasiyya Movement for the fact that they lack focus and the political reality on ground.

 

Femi noted that he was going into APC to help the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve the desire goals of Caleb Onwe democratic dividends.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Group donates medical equipment to LAUTECH, BOWEN, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF), an umbrella organisation for sociocultural groups in Ogbomosoland and in the diaspora would tomorrow donate oxygen concentrator machines to three major health institutions in Ogbomoso.   According to a statement signed by the leader of OCF and former Military Governor of Oyo and Ogun states, Maj.-General Oladayo Popoola and […]
News

Delta sets tough standards, swaps exam monitors for WAEC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governmenthas set strict monitoring standards to eradicate examination malpractice in schools across the state and approved the use of senior officers as task-force for the conduct of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) in the state. The decision, the government stressed, was for the integrity of the state, even as it threatened […]
News

I didn’t purchase house for my son in Abuja –Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Muhammad Kabir

T he Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday said he did not buy any house for his son in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The rebuttal of the AGF was sequel to a report by an online news portal that he had bought a N300 million property […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica