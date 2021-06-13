Ganduje backs Ohanaeze for one Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed deep happiness at the open positions of the apex Igbo socio – cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s belief in a united Nigeria.

Ganduje, who made this known Saturday, at a reception to formally welcome three governorship candidates and 27 State assembly members of the Kwankwasiya (PDP) , who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), also called for a national Conference for all the Igbo speaking persons to discuss one Nigeria.

He said: “The position taken by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked all rumors, speculations and fears of the imminent break of Nigeria as championed by a very disgruntled element’s amongst the Igbo speaking Nationalities.

“Our diversity is the source of our unity and strength and that could not be used to break the Country, because God in his wisdom knows why he created us as such, he would have created us one single tribe.

“It is high time that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo called for a conference of all Igbo speaking nationalities to discuss one united Nigeria.” Governor Ganduje also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of the new Service Chiefs saying their commitment to total and final peace in Nigeria is a source of pride.

The three former governorship candidates who defected to APC were of GNP, PRP and PDP in Kano State, AA Zaura, Salihu Sagir Takai and Risqua Murtala Muhammad in that order with 27 State Kwankwasiyya members.

Giving reasons for his defection, a Kwankwasiyya member from Ogun State, Ambassador Olorunmi Femi, said he was going out of Kwankwasiyya Movement for the fact that they lack focus and the political reality on ground.

Femi noted that he was going into APC to help the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve the desire goals of Caleb Onwe democratic dividends.

