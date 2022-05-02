News

Ganduje bans banners, posters during Eid prayers

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has banned the hoisting of banners and pasting of posters by politicians during Eid prayers and other Sallah festivities.

 

In his Eid-el-Fitri message by his Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the governor said the development is causing distractions.

He said: “While the two rakaat Eid Prayer is considered as an important ritual after a month-long Ramadan fasting, festive activities that follow are aimed at showcasing our rich cultural heritage where even foreigners witness them.

“It is therefore inappropriate or even disrespectful for persons or political parties to reduce such places to grounds for rallies or campaigns.”

 

Ganduje said hoisting of posters when people of different political leanings converge on Sallah and festive grounds, particularly the traditional Ha  wan Daushe at the Emir’s Palace, make it potentially prone to political violence. He warned against political rallies during the celebrations.

 

He also said politicians must obey the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable of activities for the 2023 general election. The governor told the law enforcement agencies to take appropriate measures against any act capable of breaching the peace in the state.

 

