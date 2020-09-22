News

Ganduje, Buni meet Buhari

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni and his Kano State counterpart, Abdulahi Ganduje yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa.

 

Alhough the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed as it was categorized as private, it was believed to be in connection with the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State where the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu lost to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate and incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.

 

The governors were seen departing the president’s office using alternative route to deliberately avoid State House Correspondents.

 

Ganduje and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, were in Benin City, Edo State capital to witness the governorship election where their candidate lost.

