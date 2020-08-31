News

Ganduje cautions judges against undue influence

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO Comment(0)

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on newly sworn-in high court judges in the state to uphold the dignity of the judiciary and not to allow themselves to be influenced by the powers that be in the discharge of their duties.

 

The governor on at the weekend while delivering a speech at the swearing-in event of six new high court judges in Kan He said: “Continue to uphold the dignity of the judiciary.

 

We hold you in very high esteem. You should avoid all subterranean influences of the powers that be in the discharge of your duties. “I believe you will continue to uphold your credibility so that you will be respected by the people of Kano State,” he stated.

 

He expressed delight that there was now a Court of Appeal in Kano that had eased the hardship of having to travel to Kaduna whenever there was the need.

 

“I am happy that we have an Appeal Court here in Kano, this has eased the difficulties of having to travel to Kaduna for cases when the need arises,” Ganduje said. The six judges sworn-in included Jamilu Shehu Sulaiman, Zuwaira Yusuf and Maryam Ahmad Sabo.

 

Others were Sanusi Ado Maji, Hafsat Yahaya Sani and Abubakar Abdu Maiwada. Also, a Permanent Secretary, Aminu Armada Bahaushe, was sworn-in to serve with the Ministry of Housing and Transport.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps summon industry minister, SON over six years unaudited accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Account Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). They were to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26. The committee issued the summon after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. […]
News

AIG partners NESG to fund COVID-19 incidence, resource tracker

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) has partnered with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Government by funding the building of an Nigeria COVID-19 Incidence and Resource Tracker, Dashboard and Predictive Analytic Platform (Systems Platform) to assist the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. The Systems Platform solution is expected to provide […]
News

Abia at 29: Kalu salutes Abians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Senate’s Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu has commended the people of the state for their steadfastness, selflessness and patriotism as the state clocked 29 years. According to Kalu, the political class must place the collective interests of Abians above personal ambitions so as to improve the common lots of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: