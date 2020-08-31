Ganduje cautions judges against undue influence

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on newly sworn-in high court judges in the state to uphold the dignity of the judiciary and not to allow themselves to be influenced by the powers that be in the discharge of their duties.

The governor on at the weekend while delivering a speech at the swearing-in event of six new high court judges in Kan He said: “Continue to uphold the dignity of the judiciary.

We hold you in very high esteem. You should avoid all subterranean influences of the powers that be in the discharge of your duties. “I believe you will continue to uphold your credibility so that you will be respected by the people of Kano State,” he stated.

He expressed delight that there was now a Court of Appeal in Kano that had eased the hardship of having to travel to Kaduna whenever there was the need.

“I am happy that we have an Appeal Court here in Kano, this has eased the difficulties of having to travel to Kaduna for cases when the need arises,” Ganduje said. The six judges sworn-in included Jamilu Shehu Sulaiman, Zuwaira Yusuf and Maryam Ahmad Sabo.

Others were Sanusi Ado Maji, Hafsat Yahaya Sani and Abubakar Abdu Maiwada. Also, a Permanent Secretary, Aminu Armada Bahaushe, was sworn-in to serve with the Ministry of Housing and Transport.

