Ganduje cautions NBA against ethnic bigotry

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has cautioned the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) not to allow ethnic and religious bigotry to tear it apart. He said the internal wrangling in the NBA was one of the most unfortunate incident to befall the association which blows no one any good to neither the body, nor the Nigerian people that are supposed to be the ultimate beneficiaries of the rule of law, which the lawyers’ body is expected to champion.

Receiving the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, on a courtesy call in his office, GGanduje said while there were bound to be differences, it was better to be united than to be divided. He said as a conventionally persuasive opinion moulder and group that helps shape public policy, it was never going to fulfil that role if it is divided.

The governor pointed out that while no one expected the NBA to be immune to bickering associated with any group of people coming together, but as a body of lawyers with outstanding records of achievement in shaping the country for good, it should not allow ethnic or religious sentiments to drive it.

He said lawyers needed to come together to resolve their differences, not by breaking into splinter groups, but by ironing out their views through consensus. Earlier, Akpata had said he was in the state in continuation of tour of the country and expressed satisfaction with the level of achievement by the Ganduje administration in terms of infrastructure development for the judiciary, amongst others.

