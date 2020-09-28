Law

Ganduje cautions NBA against ethnic, religious chauvinism

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has cautioned the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) against ethnic and religious bigotry which may to tear apart the 60 year-old association. Ganduje made the call in a statement signed by Malam Muhammad Garba, the state’s Commissioner of Information when the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, paid him a courtesy visit in Kano at the weeekend.

 

The governor described ongoing internal wrangling in the NBA as most unfortunate providence to befall the association, saying the trend was inimical to NBA and the country as the association ought to champion the cause of the rule of law.

 

Ganduje said: “While there are bound to differences, it is better to be united than to be divided, as a conventionally persuasive opinion moulder and group that helps shape public policy, it is never going to fulfil that role if it is divided.

 

“No one expects the NBA to be invulnerable to bickering associated with any group of people coming together, but as a body of lawyers with outstanding record of achievements in shaping the country for good, it should not allow ethnic or religious sentiments to riven it.

 

The governor urged members of the association to come together and resolve their differences by ironing out their views through consensus rather than breaking into splinter groups.

 

While stressing the need to sensitise its members and accommodate their views on matters of serious concern, Ganduje urged them to mend fences and work towards the good of the association as well as the country at large.

 

Responding, Akpata said he was in the state in continuation of a nationwide tour and expressed satisfaction with the feat achieved by the Ganduje’s administration in transforming the judiciary. Akpat lauded the governor for the construction of the Court of Appeal edifice, the Ceremonial Court building as well as enhanced welfare for the judicial staff

