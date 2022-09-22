News

Ganduje converts late Maitama Sule’s home to Democratic Centre

The government of Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State yesterday said it has converted the home of the late Nigeria Ambassador to the United Nations, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, to a Centre of Democratic Studies. The state government said the centre would henceforth be used for the advancement of democracy, politics and good governance.

The late Yusuf Maitama Sule died sometime in 2017 after a meritorious service for the country. The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said that construction work has commenced at the residence and the old British Council Library along Emir’s Palace in the city. He said the initial contract sum for the project was put at N621,604,295.89 million and would be in two phases, consisting of a museum and the main centre, beginning with the construction of the museum.

 

