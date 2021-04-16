Ganduje, Dantata reconcile Dangote, BUA

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, Kano Emirate and Council of Imams, have successfully brought to an end, the business dispute between Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and Chairman BUA, Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu. Ganduje, alongside eminent Kano persons, successfully reconciled the differences between the two illustrious sons of Kano, Aliko Dangote and Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u.

The reconciliation meeting took place at Kano Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, Wednesday, which put a stop to all rumours making rounds that the duo were in dispute over sugar control in the country. Both parties, Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies and Chairman BUA Group of Companies, agreed to work together and supply enough sugar to satisfy the demand of the country. They all dismissed allegation that Dangote was planning to see to the increase of sugar price, through pressuring BUA to succumb to the increment. They described the allegation as baseless and lacking any iota of truth.

The meeting was seen as the zenith of other similar efforts to reconcile the two giants by the governor. Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata played the role of a father during the meeting. Present at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, representative of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, Chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam, the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani Friday Mosque, Kofar Mata, Kano and the Chairman of NEPZA, Hon. Adamu Panda. The two business moguls agreed to work together as brothers for the growth and development of the nation at large. Assuring that, henceforth, there would be no differences that could cause any disharmony between them.

