News

Ganduje, Dantata reconcile Dangote, BUA

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, Kano Emirate and Council of Imams, have successfully brought to an end, the business dispute between Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and Chairman BUA, Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu. Ganduje, alongside eminent Kano persons, successfully reconciled the differences between the two illustrious sons of Kano, Aliko Dangote and Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u.

The reconciliation meeting took place at Kano Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, Wednesday, which put a stop to all rumours making rounds that the duo were in dispute over sugar control in the country. Both parties, Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies and Chairman BUA Group of Companies, agreed to work together and supply enough sugar to satisfy the demand of the country. They all dismissed allegation that Dangote was planning to see to the increase of sugar price, through pressuring BUA to succumb to the increment. They described the allegation as baseless and lacking any iota of truth.

The meeting was seen as the zenith of other similar efforts to reconcile the two giants by the governor. Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata played the role of a father during the meeting. Present at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, representative of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, Chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam, the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani Friday Mosque, Kofar Mata, Kano and the Chairman of NEPZA, Hon. Adamu Panda. The two business moguls agreed to work together as brothers for the growth and development of the nation at large. Assuring that, henceforth, there would be no differences that could cause any disharmony between them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano: Youth coalition calls for quick reforms, urges protesters to vacate roads

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths Agitating for Peaceful Coexistence (CCNYAPC) has called for reforms in the Nigeria Police to suit current challenges in the country. The coalition also called on protesting youths in the country to vacate the streets in the interest of peace. This was contained in an address delivered at an interactive […]
News Top Stories

FG, Transcorp sign N105bn Afam Power Plant sale pact

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has signed a N105 billion sale and purchase agreement with Transcorp Consortium for the Afam Power Plant to add about 1,000 megawatts to the national grid. Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who signed the agreement on behalf of government yesterday at the Presidential Villa, said the investment by Transcorp in acquiring Afam Power Plc. […]
News

Trump rallies against anti-racism protesters seeking to ‘defame’ heroes

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus President Donald Trump on Friday railed against “angry mobs” that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history. On a day when seven U.S. states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica