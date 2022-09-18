Ganduje entices varsity staff with N304m to discontinue strike

News

KANO

In what looks like enticing the Kano State University lecturers against the ongoing nationwide Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has given the approval for the payment of N304, 145, 735.91 million earned allowance for 287 eligible academic staff of Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YMSU).

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano. He said the instalment payment of the outstanding total staff allowances would be paid in a monthly trench with effect from October, 2022.

 

Malam Garba stated that a breakdown of the amount translates to N297, 643, 990.17 for verified staff, while the sum of N6, 501, 745.74 is estimated for settlement of 10 other academic staff whose names were inadvertently omitted during the previous payment exercise.

 

In the same vein, the commissioner revealed that approval has also been given by the council for the release of N82, 101, 600.00 to YMSU for direct furnishing and provision of equipment to the Faculty of Science in order to enhance and provide a more conducive atmosphere for research, teaching and learning at the Ivory Tower.

He said the approval for the furnishing exercise would be on phase I, wing A faculty building at the main campus of the university, which has a total capacity structure of 56 staff offices and seven lecture halls.

The commissioner also announced that the council has approved the release of N84, 923, 601.00 to the State University of Science and Technology, Wudil for the payment of outstanding Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) and Teaching Practice Allowances for two sessions of 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 to eligible academic staff.

He explained that the amount covers SIWES supervision allowances, transportation, field course and teaching practice supervision to deserving staff of the University Hundreds of Kano University Students and the Government had during the last few months embarked on NLC solidarity protest for the union, persistently appealed to the Kano Lecturers to boycott the ongoing Nationwide ASUU Strike because they had no case with the State as far as Salaries and allowances are concerned.

 

The Lecturers themselves admitted that they have no grudges with the government when it comes to the settlement of their entitlements.

 

