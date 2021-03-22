Ganduje expresses worry over bandits’ attacks

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed serious worry over incessant attacks on the people by bandits, especially the recent attack on his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

This came as the governor outlined measures his government put in place to sustain the peace in his state.

The governor, who spoke with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa Monday, described the nation’s security situation as unfortunate.

Asked to comment on the prevailing security situation in the country, Ganduje said.

“I think it’s unfortunate, but I believe with appointment of new Service Chiefs, new strategy will be developed and I think Mr. President has always been serious on this issue, but is rather unfortunate.

“Not only governors being attacked, anybody who is attacked in Nigeria, one should be worried because life is life. Certainly we’re worried because a governor is supposed to have some security with him, let alone of an ordinary man who has no security. So you can see how serious the situation is. It’s unfortunate, but we believe will come over it.”

On how he is managing the security situation in his state, Ganduje said: “All what I know as of today Kano is the most peaceful state in the federation and this is not by chance, there must be some security measures that we have taken, like full cooperation among the security agencies in Kano State. We introduced the command and control centre; the CCTV where we are viewing the whole Metropolitan Kano, we have the most powerful tracker vehicle, equipment in Kano.”