Ganduje files amendment on controversial dollar video clips

The last may not have been heard about the alleged dollar video clip case between Kano State Governor, Abdullah Umar Ganduje and the publisher of Daily Nigeria newspapers, Jafar Jafar, as the governor is said to have filed a fresh amendment in the case. The plaintiff yesterday sought leave of the court to amend the case that had ignited a serious controversy in the ancient city of Kano.

Governor Ganduje had dragged the Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Mr. Jafar Jafar and others before Kano High Court, demanding for N4 billion for damages inflicted on his person as a result of widely-spread video clips allegedly showing the governor stocking dollars into his pocket from an unknown transaction.

At the mention of the case before Justice Sulaimon Na- Mallam of the Kano High Court yesterday, Counsel to Governor Ganduje, Ibrahim Nassarawa, also sought the court’s leaves to present additional witnesses, change of witnesses and a change in the statement of oath.

Justice Na-Mallam had earlier dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Sunday Opoola J., counsel to the publisher. Opoola, who had kicked against the plaintiff’s application to replace his counsel, insisted that the rules provided by the constitution for the purpose were not followed

