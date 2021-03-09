News

Ganduje files amendment on controversial dollar video clips

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

The last may not have been heard about the alleged dollar video clip case between Kano State Governor, Abdullah Umar Ganduje and the publisher of Daily Nigeria newspapers, Jafar Jafar, as the governor is said to have filed a fresh amendment in the case. The plaintiff yesterday sought leave of the court to amend the case that had ignited a serious controversy in the ancient city of Kano.

 

Governor Ganduje had dragged the Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Mr. Jafar Jafar and others before Kano High Court, demanding for N4 billion for damages inflicted on his person as a result of widely-spread video clips allegedly showing the governor stocking dollars into his pocket from an unknown transaction.

 

At the mention of the case before Justice Sulaimon Na- Mallam of the Kano High Court yesterday, Counsel to Governor Ganduje, Ibrahim Nassarawa, also sought the court’s leaves to present additional witnesses, change of witnesses and a change in the statement of oath.

 

Justice Na-Mallam had earlier dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Sunday Opoola J., counsel to the publisher. Opoola, who had kicked against the plaintiff’s application to replace his counsel, insisted that the rules provided by the constitution for the purpose were not followed

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US passes HK sanctions as nations condemn new law

Posted on Author Reporter

The US House of Representatives has approved new Hong Kong-related sanctions, after Beijing imposed a security law that was condemned by countries around the world. The measure, which was passed unanimously, penalises banks that do business with Chinese officials. It will have to be approved by the Senate before going to President Trump, reports the […]
News

Oyo CP warns officers against brutality, disregard for rule of law

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, has warned his men against the notorious practice of brutality and disregard for rule of law, as well as wanton breach of fundamental human rights of the civilians they were being paid to protect. The police boss said this on Tuesday at the Agodi Area Command, Idi […]
News

NECO: Gana’s lawyers write Sahara Reporters over defamation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Lawyers representing former Acting Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Mr AbubakarGana, havelodgedaformal requesttoSaharaReportersfor a public apologyandretraction of three defamatory publications within seven days.   Victor Giwa & Associates in a letter dated October 5, 2020 and addressed to the editor-in-chief of the online platform, described the reports as “libellous, defamatory and capable of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica