Ganduje, Folarin, Adelabu, others grace Ajimobi’s 40th day Fidau

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Senator Teslim Folarin, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, were among the dignitaries who graced the 40th day Fidau prayer of former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence yesterday. Ajimobi died on June 25, 2020 of coronavirus complications at the First Cardiology Centre, Lagos and was buried at his Oluyole residence. In his sermon at the Fidau, notable Islamic cleric, Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, noted that Ajimobi was a leader who took his followers to where they ought to be. According to him, people should always think of death in whatever they are doing on earth. Bello said Ajimobi was a selfrenewed fellow and a visionary leader. He said: “We are all living but we shall take our exit one day.

We are on earth basically for a purpose; life is a destroyer and also a beautifier.” The cleric, however, called on the children of the deceased to cooperate and uphold the legacy of their father, adding that they should rally round their mother so as to fill the vacuum which Ajimobi’s death created. Ganduje, who is an in-law to the deceased, said Ajimobi’s death was a great loss not only to his family, the people of Oyo State, but to the country as a whole.

He said: “We have been praying for him since his departure and today we offer special prayer for him and we shall continue to pray for him so that Allah can give him Aljana Fidau, and also protect his family so that they can uphold the legacies of humanity he left behind.” The 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, said the party had used 40 days to mourn Ajimobi as a sign of respect for him. Other dignitaries at the event included former deputy governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, former Finance Commissioner, Bimbo Adekanmbi, former Oyo ALGON Chairman, Abass Aleshinloye, state APC stalwarts and many political associates.

