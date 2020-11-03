News

Ganduje gets Assembly’s nod to recruit 15,000 teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Kano State House of Assembly yesterday gave approval to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to hasten the recruitment of additional 15,000 teachers if the state is to be safeguarded from mass failure in its exams.

 

The House in yesterday’s plenary chaired by the Speaker, AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa, resolved that the only way the state would be rescued from the agony of mass failure was by having enough teachers in its schools. Presenting a report on mass failure in the state, a member of the committee, Kabiru Dashi, said their findings revealed that lack of teachers was among the major factors that caused such mass failure.

 

According to Dashi, who is the Majority Leader of the Assembly, there was the need for the recruitment of more teachers and the provision of instructional materials.

 

He added that; “During our investigation, stakeholders on education were consulted, and we found out that among other issues, lack of adequate laboratories are some of the causes of the mass failure. In his contribution, a member representing Dala constituency, Lawan Hussaini, suggested lifting the embargo on recruitment of teachers and health workers in the state.

 

According to him, the two sectors were critical to human existence, therefore there was the need to allow continuous recruitment to bridge the gap. The lawmakers, after a series of deliberations on the issue, adopted the report and called on the state government to look into the issue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FAAN calls out DSS boss for breach of COVID-19 rules at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has again exhibited helplessness in the face of VIP lawlessness at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. FAAN, in a statement on Wednesday lamented how the Head of the Department of State Services (DSS) at NAIA, Mr Safiyanu Abba, breached security protocol and assaulted an aviation […]
News

COVID-19: Diaspora Nigerians to equip 4m youths

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

As part of its commitment to youth development, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization – Europe (NIDOE) is on the verge of empowering four million youths with requisite knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic. GeneralSecretary of NIDOE, Mr. Fidel O. Wilson, said the initiative would be carried out in collaboration with Sub-Saharan Open University (SSOU) and World Hope […]
News

Nigeria must strengthen local capacities to achieve economic growth – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has said for Nigeria to experience exponential growth in the economy, efforts must be made to strengthen local capacities, particularly against the backdrop of realities that were fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.Lawan made this known yesterday at the virtual opening of the Nigerian Content Summit jointly organised by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: