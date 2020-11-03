News

Ganduje gets Assembly’s nod to recruit 15,000 teachers

Muhammad Kabir KANO The Kano State House of Assembly yesterday gave approval to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to hasten the recruitment of additional 15,000 teachers if the state is to be safeguarded from mass failure in its exams.

 

The House in yesterday’s plenary chaired by the Speaker, AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa, resolved that the only way the state would be rescued from the agony of mass failure was by having enough teachers in its schools. Presenting a report on mass failure in the state, a member of the committee, Kabiru Dashi, said their findings revealed that lack of teachers was among the major factors that caused such mass failure.

 

According to Dashi, who is the Majority Leader of the Assembly, there was the need for the recruitment of more teachers and the provision of instructional materials.

 

He added that; “During our investigation, stakeholders on education were consulted, and we found out that among other issues, lack of adequate laboratories are some of the causes of the mass failure. In his contribution, a member representing Dala constituency, Lawan Hussaini, suggested lifting the embargo on recruitment of teachers and health workers in the state.

 

According to him, the two sectors were critical to human existence, therefore there was the need to allow continuous recruitment to bridge the gap.

 

The lawmakers, after a series of deliberations on the issue, adopted the report and called on the state government to look into the issue.

