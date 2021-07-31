Ganduje inaugurates 48-man visitation panel for Kano’s eight higher institutions

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated 48 members visitation panel to immediately bring to an end the problems facing Kano higher institutions.

The panel, which was inaugurated after five years of absence, would probe vice chancellors, rectors and provosts over alleged financial misappropriation and other academic challenges.

The panel comprises prominent personalities including two former deputy governors, professors and senior citizens, who are expected to also conduct staff audit verification.

The visitation panel is divided to cover eight tertiary institutions including Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil; Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State Polytechnic and Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education.

Others are Aminu Kano College of Islamic Studies, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta; Kano state College of Education and Preliminary Studies and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso College of Advance and Remedial Studies.

Addressing the panel, Governor Ganduje urged them to critically examine the management of finance, revenue generation and compliance to regulations guiding the institutions.

Chairmen of the panel include Chairman National Health Research Ethics, Professor Zubairu Illiyasu, (KUST Wudil); Former Provost FCE, Kano, Dr. Rabi Jibrilla, (YMSU); Professor Muhammad Aminu Gwarzo AKTH, ( Kano Poly); former VC, Uni- Maid and Professor J.D Amin ( Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education).

