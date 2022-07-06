News

Ganduje intervenes as NAHCON moves to airlift 1,300 pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has deployed three planes to transport the remaining 1,300 intending Kano pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Hajj. This followed the intervention of Governor Umar Ganduje in the delay in airlifting the stranded intending pilgrims.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abba Dambatta, said Ganduje was forced to intervene after stranded intending pilgrims mounted intense pressure on the board to ensure their trip to the Middle East nation. NAHCON had allocated 2, 239 slots to the state, but less than half of this figure have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia, with 1, 300 stranded. Addressing a press conference in Kano on Tuesday, Dambatta said the issues of air career and visa cancellation were the reasons why some of the intending pilgrims would miss this year’s Hajj. According to him, the board has been using Max Air to transport intending pilgrims for many years.

However, this year, according to him, NAHCON said it had assigned Azman Air to airlift intending Kano pilgrims, a decision that the board rejected. The secretary said on getting the information, he wrote NAHCON to inform them that they had already had an agreement with Max Air, but the Hajj regulator insisted on Azman Air. He said: “Since the commencement of the operations, the airline has airlifted only 929 pilgrims in only 3 trips because they use aircraft with lower capacity.”

 

