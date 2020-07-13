Ganduje: Kano power substation’ll kick-start post-COVID-19 recovery

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday said that the installation of a power sub-station at Bichi town, headquarters of Bichi Local Government Area of the state by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), would trigger post COVID-19 economic recovery in the state.

He noted that; “the project would facilitate steady power supply to seven local government areas in the vicinity of Bichi, thereby triggering economic activities in the area.

The governor made the assertion when he received the Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Sule AbdulAziz, who visited him at the Government House, Kano.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power recently authorised the installation of a 30 MVA, 132/133 KV Mobitra transformer at Bichi.

The civil works for the installation of the transformer had commenced and when completed, the transformer would be installed under the 132KV Kano/Kankia/Katsina Line 1 at Bichi town.

Describing the project as a big development, Governor Ganduje promised to mobilise a grand ceremony to launch it, assuring that his administration would also protect it from vandalism, in view of its importance.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Power for their sense of duty and determination to assist the government and people of Kano State to revive its economy, especially in the aftermath of the challenges of COVID-19.

In his remarks, AbdulAziz said he was in Kano to monitor on-going work at the project site, pointing out that with what he saw, he was convinced that the state government was fully committed to the successful implementation of the project.

“As soon as the civil works are completed, it will take us not more than three months to finish the installation.

This will provide electricity to the people of at least seven local government areas”, he stated.

