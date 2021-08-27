News Top Stories

Ganduje/Kwankwaso finally reconcile

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Ex Kano gov moves to APC

Former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and present Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State might have agreed to sheath their swords as the duo met in Abuja in a reconciliation meeting said to have been presided over by two Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC). The meeting, which was said to be at the instance of a governor from the North and another from the Southeast, was held at the Asokoro Kano State Governor’s Lodge on Wednesday night with the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni in attendance.

According to reports Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso agreed to reconcile with his successor Ganduje and even help him conclude the last lap of his eight-year administration, provided Ganduje agreed to some stipulated terms set by the former Governor Kwankwaso. Similarly, part of the meeting was said to be smoothing the way for the decampment of Senator Kwankwaso from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, before the end of this year. However, Kwankwaso’s willingness to decamp to the APC might not be unconnected with the fact that he has no political future in PDP.

The rivalry between Governor Ganduje and Kwankwaso started immediately after the 2015 general elections, when Ganduje begin sacking Kwankwaso loyalists from his government, which prompted the former governor to leave the APC for the PDP in 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Arik Air CEO tasks FG on COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

T he Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbo – du, has called on the Federal Government to pay urgent attention to aviation personnel as part of frontline workers slated for immediate vaccination. The call is coming on the heels of reports that the Fed- eral Government will soon begin the vaccination of […]
News

Resident doctors withdraw services nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Despite signing a Memorandum of Action with the Federal Government yesterday midnight to avert its planned strike, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), commenced a nationwide indefinite strike 8am same day, April 1. The doctors are agitating non-payment of salaries of some house officers, non-recruitment of house officers, abolishment of the bench fees for […]
News

Kalu serenades wife on her birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, celebrates wife, Ifunanya, with sweet and romantic words on the occasion of her birthday anniversary.   Ify as fondly called by her hubby will be a year older today, October 26. In his short but deep tribute to his wife titled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica