Ganduje, Kwankwaso in war of words over 2019 election

Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje is locked in a war of words with his predecessor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over his former boss’ allegation that the 2019 governorship election was rigged in his favour.

Kwankwaso had claimed in an interview with a national daily that powerful forces imposed Ganduje, who was his deputy twice (1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015) on the state.

But in a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the governor denied the rigging allegation.

Garba said it was unfortunate that a leader of Kwankwaso’s status is still contesting the results of an election conducted by statutory body and upheld by the court. He wondered why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, who a few day ago cautioned his followers against unguarded utterances could end up making uncomplimentary remarks about the governor.

According to the com missioner, Kwankwaso’s comment had done him more harm than good. Garba said the exgovernor should thank Ganduje for completing many of the projects he abandoned while in governor.

He listed the projects to include the Aminu Dantata Flyover, Yahaya Gusau Road, Prince Audu Underpass, roads in Dawakin Tofa, Ungogo, Warawa, Rano and Tofa local governments.

Others are Mahmoud Salga Road, Jaba-Rimin Kebe Road, Independent Power Project at Tiga and Challawa Dams. On Kwankwaso’s comment on education, the commissioner insisted the Ganduje administration had done a lot including payment of over N15 billion as scholarships to indigent students overseas left by the previous administration.

He said the state government has so far given N3.5 billion to students in Sudan; N4.5 billion to those in Cyprus; N384 million to those in France, while it is in the process of paying those in Egypt and India.

Garba said in addition to the implementation of the free and compulsory Basic and Secondary Education, the Gadunje administration had carried out infrastructure development in all its tertiary institutions and accreditation of many their courses.

