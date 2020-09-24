Metro & Crime

Ganduje links drugs to banditry, Boko Haram

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said there is a strong links between the operations of Boko Haram, banditry, general social vices and drug addiction.
He said only people under the influence of drugs could carry out the dastardly acts been perpetrated by the likes of Boko Haram, bandits and even political thugs.
Therefore to fully curtail these unfortunate serious security challenges more needs to be done to curtail the problems of drug peddling in the country.
Governor Ganduje, who was speaking during an open destruction of drug exhibits seized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano on Thursday, added that all hands must be on deck to check the disturbing trend.
The governor enumerated that apart from the stance taken by his administration against drug peddling in Kano, already the state had prepared an Anti-Drug Addiction Bill that will be sent to the state Assembly for a full legal backing against the menace.
“Drug abuse is the major crime aiding Boko Haram, banditry, thuggery and street fights in our communities. They abuse drugs to engage in all these and many other crimes.
“There is need for all hands to be put on deck to deal with the situation and force it out of our communities,” the governor stated.
In his own address, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Col Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd) expressed dismay that the NDLEA is conducting yet another exercise for the destruction of illicit drugs within a space of three years at the Kano Command.

