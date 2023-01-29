Ganduje makes U-turn, says Kano now ready for Buhari’s visit

Barely 24 hours after advising President Muhammadu Buhari against going ahead with his scheduled one-day visit to Kano State on Monday, Governor Umar Ganduje has made a U-turn saying the state was now ready to receive the nation’s number one citizen

Briefing newsmen after leading a delegation to meet the President in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday, the governor said: “We are very much ready to receive him and we have a lot for him to commission including Federal Government projects and state government projects. They are state-of-the-art projects.”

The governor, however, pointed out that 24 local government areas in the state have no banks where the people could swap their old notes revealing that financial institutions operate mainly in the Kano metropolis.

Ganduje, had in an interactive session with critical stakeholders including scholars, legislators, political leaders and the business community in the state, revealed that his government had requested the President to postpone the trip, saying that the state was deeply concerned about the hardship principally induced by the ongoing cash swap from old to redesigned notes.

He said the decision was taken to avoid any unforeseen circumstance.

Consequently, the state government wrote a letter to the president outlining the reasons why the planned visit was no longer auspicious at this time.

He told them that the Presidency acknowledged receipt of the letter.

