Ganduje may reshuffle cabinet

I

ndications emerged at the weekend that Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje nay reshuffle his cabinet.

The governor at the weekend was seen holding series of caucus meetings, reviewing the 2019 general election in the state.

It will be recalled that election in the state ended with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wining the governorship election in the state after a rerun was conducted.

At the caucus meetings, the governor was said to have voiced his reservations and disappointments about the roles many APC stalwarts played during the 2019 elections.

The caucus meetings, which all political leaders from the 44 local government areas attended at the Government House, displayed openly results of each wards, polling units, showcasing who did what.

An insider, who did not wants his name mentioned said: “This is the highest of politicking I have ever seen, where our governor rose up to the occasion to tell people that he knew what happened and what each person did during the 2019 general election.

“You can imaging even Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Alhaji, was not spared when it came to his local government. First, his people categorically showed that he was not with them and secondly, he could not even win his polling booth, much less his local council”.

This action according to the insider, compelled the governor to tell the SSG to allegedly steer clear of political activities and see himself only as a government worker, “an action that clearly shows he might be pushed out of the government soon”.

Other political appointees were also said to be jittery of their situation, particularly their inaction and failure during the general election, fearing that they might also be affected in a cabinet reshuffle.

The meetings were also said to have triggered a change in the leadership of the party in so many wards and local government areas, which may also affect the state’s structure of the party.

All efforts to get the government’s reaction to this possible cabinet reshuffle failed as no one was willing to comment on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...