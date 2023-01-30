News Top Stories

Ganduje meets with Buhari in Daura, says Kano now ready for his visit

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Barely 24 hours after advising President Muhammadu Buhari against going ahead with his scheduled one-day visit to Kano State today, Governor Umar Ganduje has made a U-turn, saying the state was now ready to receive the nation’s number one citizen Briefing newsmen after leading a delegation to meet the President in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday, the governor said: “We are very much ready to receive him and we have a lot for him to commission including Federal Government projects and state government projects. They are state-of-the-art projects.”

The governor, however, pointed out that 24 local government areas in the state have no banks where the people could swap their old notes revealing that financial institutions operate mainly in the Kano metropolis. Ganduje, had in an interactive session with critical stakeholders including scholars, legislators, political leaders and the business community in the state, revealed that his government had requested the President to postpone the trip, saying that the state was deeply concerned about the hardship principally induced by the ongoing cash swap from old to redesigned notes. He said the decision was taken to avoid any unforeseen circumstance. Consequently, the state government wrote a letter to the president outlining the reasons why the planned visit was no longer auspicious at this time.

He told them that the Presidency acknowledged receipt of the letter. Regardless of the state’s request for the President to postpone the visit, a dependable source in the Presidency had disclosed that the President had made up his mind not to shelve the scheduled of-ficial visit to commission Federal Government’s projects in the state Ganduje, during his interaction with the media yesterday, affirmed that he led the delegation to Daura concerning the vexatious issue of currency swap. He said: “Seeing is believing. You can see that I have led a powerful delegation from Kano State on the issue of new naira notes and we have seen Mr. President.

We have laid the complaints of the Kano people and we are very happy. “He explained to us and also he assured us that the time is extended and the quantity of new naira (notes) will increase so that the suffering of the people will be reduced. “We informed him that Kano is the most populous state in the federation and also the commercial nerve centre of the northern part of Nigeria, second to Lagos. “But in terms of cash transactions, Kano is much higher than Lagos because Lagos has gone far in terms of cashless society, cashless transactions. But Kano State, being a comparatively rural state, so to say, still has 24 local governments without banks. Most of the banks are concentrated within the Kano metropolis. “So, you can imagine the suffering of the rural areas, rural people in terms of cash transactions. But we are happy that the time has been extended and also the quantum of the naira notes will be increased. So, we are so grateful to the President for effort.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG commits N462.1bn into MSMEs’ growth

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government said it has committed N462.1 billion into promoting growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. It reiterated the potential in the sector, referring to it as bedrock of economic growth and job creator. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Abuja, noting that “in the development of […]
News

I’m looking forward to becoming a former President, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is looking forward to being addressed as a former President of the country at the end of his two-term tenure in 2013. Buhari said this yesterday at the Palace of the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I in Lafia, Nasarawa State. According to a release […]
News

Constitution review: State Assembly speakers seek better representation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Chairman of Conference of Speakers in State Legislatures and Bauchi State Speaker, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has urged the National Assembly to give prominence to state assemblies in the on-going review process of the 1999 Constitution. He made the call yesterday at an interactive session with the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Amos Ojo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica