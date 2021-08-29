News

Ganduje, Modu-Sheriff, Stanbic MD, others condole with Abiodun over father’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Abdullah Ganduje of Kano State, former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu- Sheriff and the Group Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, Demola Shokunle, on Saturday, visited the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to commiserate with him over the death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun. Speaking at the Iperu-Remo residence of the governor, Ganduje eulogised Pa Abiodun, describing him as a great leader, mentor and nationalist.

 

He added that the Governor’s father used his teaching profession to better the lives of many people in the country. Ganduje further said Pa Abiodun was an accomplished teacher who did not only see to the welfare of his household, but extended the same to those he came across during his lifetime.

 

 

He said: “Papa was a great leader, a great mentor and a nationalist who influenced a lot of people in positive ways. He did his best and this has shown in so many ways. I am sure Baba has gone to rest with his Creator.”

 

He, however, commended Governor Abiodun for his style of leadership and ability to deliver good governance in the state. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, on his own said that he was saddened by the death of Pa Abiodun, adding he was happy that the deceased left an enduring legacy through his children who are doing well and a host of other people he impacted upon.

 

Recalling his encounter with Pa Abiodun over 20 years ago, former Borno state governor said the deceased was accommodating and straight forward in his approach to life, adding “though I am saddened by his death, I take solace in the fact that life belongs to God and nobody can question His actions”.

 

Group Managing Director, Stanbic Bank, Demola Shokunle, described Pa Abiodun as an exceptional teacher whose legacy of impacting knowledge was evidenced in his products that abound across the country and the children he left behind. In his response, Abiodun thanked the visitors for their words of encouragement, saying that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of emotions from people from different parts of the country.

 

He described his father as a loving man, who was passionate about teaching, saying testimonies of his students have helped to lessen the pain of losing someone so dear to him and his family.

 

Other dignitaries who paid condolence visits to the governor were Senator Muhammed Dagash, Nigeria’s foremost musician, Tuface Idibia.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

VP Pence, wife test negative for COVID, twice in three days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have against tested negative again for COVID-19 just days after President Trump and the first lady were diagnosed with the virus, White House officials confirmed to Fox News. Pence and the second lady first tested negative for the virus on Friday, just hours after Trump, Melania Trump and White House adviser Hope Hicks confirmed they’d […]
News

Northern govs step into Ortom, Bala’s feud

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

… not something significant – el-Rufai The feud between the governors of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Senator Mohammed Bala would soon receive attention from the Northern Governors. The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who disclosed this yesterday, however said there was nothing significant about their differences. The […]
News

Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S.-Chinese trade war isn’t going away under President Joe Biden. Biden won’t confront Beijing right away, economists say, because he wants to focus on the coronavirus and the economy. However, Biden looks set to renew pressure over trade and technology grievances that prompted President Donald Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica