Ganduje orders closure of four tertiary institutions in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday ordered the closure of four tertiary institutions in the state. On Friday Ganduje had ordered the closure of 10 boarding schools in the state. The closures were preceded by the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in neighbouring Zamfara State.

“The Kano State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the closure of some tertiary institutions in the state with immediate effect,” a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Higher Education Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, said.

The schools involved are RMK College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, T/ Wada; School of Environmental Studies Gwarzo; School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Dev (SORTED), Rano and ABCOAD, Dambatta.

All students of the affected schools were also advised to vacate the campuses as soon as possible. Dr. Bunkure said the date for school re-opening will be communicated later, noting that all inconveniences are regretted

