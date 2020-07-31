Ganduje organises special prayers against COVID-19

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has organised a special prayer session with 360 Islamic clerics, Imams and other Islamic leaders praying for Spiritual guidance to save the state and the country against COVID-19. Ganduje said: “We are here for two major reasons. We are all aware that COVID-19 is a trial from Almighty Allah. We can see how many nations of the world are suffering and battling with the pandemic. After doing our best, it is absolutely necessary for us to pray harder against it.”

“We are continuing these prayers to see to the end of this pandemic, and secondly because of the security challenges facing our neighbouring states and other parts of the country, we are equally praying for Allah’s continued help to save all our states from insecurity devastating them.”

Ganduje further prayed for Southern Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger states to be saved from the disturbing insecurity facing their states.” Ganduje urged all Imams to pray harder for the state and the country in general during Eid- Prayer and Juma’at prayer, adding that, prayers are extremely necessary at the time when all the necessary health care measures are strictly followed, as directed by health professionals.

