News

Ganduje organises special prayers against COVID-19

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has organised a special prayer session with 360 Islamic clerics, Imams and other Islamic leaders praying for Spiritual guidance to save the state and the country against COVID-19. Ganduje said: “We are here for two major reasons. We are all aware that COVID-19 is a trial from Almighty Allah. We can see how many nations of the world are suffering and battling with the pandemic. After doing our best, it is absolutely necessary for us to pray harder against it.”

“We are continuing these prayers to see to the end of this pandemic, and secondly because of the security challenges facing our neighbouring states and other parts of the country, we are equally praying for Allah’s continued help to save all our states from insecurity devastating them.”

Ganduje further prayed for Southern Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger states to be saved from the disturbing insecurity facing their states.” Ganduje urged all Imams to pray harder for the state and the country in general during Eid- Prayer and Juma’at prayer, adding that, prayers are extremely necessary at the time when all the necessary health care measures are strictly followed, as directed by health professionals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How Indians ‘imprisoned’ us –Rescued Kano farm rice workers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Hundreds of rice farm workers, who were said to have been detained for months by an Indian rice firm in Kano, are asking the Federal Government to shut down the company and prosecute the owners for using Nigerians as slaves. Three of the 126 workers, Sani Sani, Dauda Mikaili and Tijjani Tukur, who spoke to […]
News

COVID-19: Ortom may shut down worship centres, markets again

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Clear indications emerged over the weekend that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, may lock down the state again following increasing cases of Coronavirus in the state.   The state last Friday recorded 32 fresh cases of the pandemic from 65 cases thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease […]
News

Group seeks Ayade’s suspension from PDP

Posted on Author Clement James

A group, under the aegis of the Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP (MFTROCR), has called for the suspension of Governor Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the governor was behind the current court action instituted against members of the National Working Committee of the party. At least five […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: