Ganduje Pardons Over Four Thousand Inmates In Eight Years

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has disclosed that his administration has pardoned four thousand and thirteen inmates in eight years across the Kano correctional facilities.

According to him, “his government has also within the eight years settled fines and compensations for the inmates to the sum of four million, nine hundred and forty-nine thousand Naira.”

The Governor who was represented by his deputy Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated this while pardoning 43 inmates with various offences serving jail terms during the occasion to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitri celebration at the Goron Dutse custodial facility.

While stressing that freedom is everything to human life, he called on the pardoned inmates to exhibit good character wherever they find themselves in society.

The Controller of the correctional service in the State, Suleiman Muhammad Inuwa explained that the gesture offered by the Kano State Government of releasing inmates on payment of fines, compensation and pardon will assist in decongesting the facilities and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the yard.

He appealed to other states to emulate the gesture and also urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service by being law-abiding citizens through displaying good behaviour.

On his part, the Chairman of the council on the prerogative of mercy, Abdullahi Garba Rano thanked the Governor for exercising the power conferred on him by the constitution to release the inmates on the recommendation of the correctional service management and the council.