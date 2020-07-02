Ganduje presents N138bn reviewed budget to Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday presented to the state House of Assembly, the 2020 reviewed budget of N138,279,140,661k for consideration and approval.

The budget was reviewed on account of the Coronavirus pandemic that had undermined the original budget presented to the Assembly earlier in the year.

The budget was presented first by the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai, before the state council members for consideration and passage before transmitting same to the House of Assembly.

The reviewed budget had N78.8 billion for recurrent expenditure, which represented 57 per cent and N54.9 billion for capital expenditure, representing 43 per cent.

Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) stood at N46 billion in the original document, with N7.8 billion as actual collection from January to March, while it is N24 billion in the reviewed budget document, down by N22 billion.

While the FAAC source for financing the budget was N76 billion in the original document, it is now N52 billion, down by N24 billion.

In the original document, overhead stood at N18.3 billion, but is now N16.6 billion. The priority areas of the reviewed budget were education, health and infrastructure.

