Ganduje presents N147.9bn 2021 ‘Budget of Economic Recovery’ to Assembly

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has Presented to the state’s Assembly his N147.9 billion 2021 budget proposal which he called “Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development”.
The budget, which is lower than the 2020 “Budget of Sustainable Development” by 60 percent is, however, higher than what was allocated for capital expenditure in the 2020 Budget by N14.155 billion.
The 2021 Budget proposal has N74.661 billion Capital Expenditure while N73.273 billion was allocated to Recurrent Expenditure.
The Budget proposal is to be financed from the expected Internally Generated Revenues of N24.226 billion while N52.252 billion will come from from Federal allocations.
Governor Ganduje allocated the highest amount in the 2021 Budget to the Education Sector which takes N37.8 billion while Health Sector takes N25.5 billion.

Our Reporters

